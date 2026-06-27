Early damage assessments are beginning to reveal scale of destruction, says UN migration agency

UN says up to 6.76M people may be affected by Venezuela earthquakes Early damage assessments are beginning to reveal scale of destruction, says UN migration agency

Up to 6.76 million people could be affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Wednesday, the UN migration agency said Saturday, citing preliminary estimates.

The projections by the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) include up to 2 million people in Caracas alone and underscore the potentially vast humanitarian impact of the disaster as assessments continue.

IOM said an initial satellite analysis indicates that 31.5% of buildings in Catia La Mar have been damaged, adding that early assessments are beginning to reveal the scale of the destruction.

"The first hours and days after a disaster are decisive. They shape everything that follows," IOM Director General Amy Pope said.

"IOM is scaling up rapidly: Prepositioned relief items are already being deployed, and we are working with the Government and partners to deliver emergency shelter, essential supplies, and protection.

"It is already clear that displacement will increase, as people seek safety. A swift response is essential as we deliver life-saving assistance and support the people of Venezuela through the difficult days and months ahead," she added.

IOM said it is coordinating with the Venezuelan government, the UN and humanitarian partners, while emergency relief supplies prepositioned in Caracas are being prepared for distribution to the hardest-hit communities.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), two earthquakes measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela on Wednesday, just 39 seconds apart.

The magnitude 7.5 quake struck 23 kilometers (14.3 miles) southeast of Yumare in Yaracuy state, while the magnitude 7.2 quake occurred 23.9 kilometers (14.9 miles) northeast of San Felipe, also in Yaracuy state, the USGS said.