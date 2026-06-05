New framework to put most advanced, reliable AI systems into hands of America’s warfighters, says White House

Trump signs ‘historic directive’ on AI in National Security Enterprise New framework to put most advanced, reliable AI systems into hands of America’s warfighters, says White House

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a “historic directive” on artificial intelligence (AI) in the National Security Enterprise, the White House said in a statement.

Trump signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the National Security Enterprise, “establishing a new framework to put the most advanced, secure, and reliable AI systems into the hands of America’s warfighters and intelligence professionals while ensuring their responsible use,” the statement said.

“The memorandum directs the national security enterprise to accelerate AI adoption to meet surging demand, adapt the best commercial and open-source technologies for mission use, assure that fielded systems are robust, steerable, controllable, and preserve clear lines of accountability under the Constitutional chain of command,” the statement added.

It enhances national security, expanding secure computing infrastructure for large-scale AI deployment, and strengthening the AI talent pipeline through initiatives such as an “AI National Security Strategic Reserve,” the statement said.

It also instructs the defense secretary to update policies on autonomous weapon systems and mandates annual reviews of AI-related guidance to keep pace with technological advances, it added.

In addition, the memorandum requires agencies to ensure that no entity, commercial or otherwise, “can disable, degrade, or modify an AI system that American warfighters depend on without prior approval,” while promoting partnerships with private-sector firms to protect US AI capabilities from global threats.