'They are in no position to have a nuclear weapon,' says US president

Trump says US making 'great success' with Iran 'They are in no position to have a nuclear weapon,' says US president

US President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration was making significant progress in its dealings with Iran.

"We are having great success with Iran," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Wisconsin.

Trump reiterated that Tehran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

"They're not going to have a nuclear weapon. They are in no position to have a nuclear weapon," he said.

Separately, after landing in Wisconsin, Trump told reporters that the situation with Iran "seems to be going quite well."

Asked when was the last time he had discussions, Trump did not reply.

Later, at a gathering with farmers, Trump said the US had "largely finished" Iran's nuclear program.

"This was going to be a very capable country that was going to have a massive nuclear presence, and we weren't going to let that happen, nobody wanted that to happen, and we've largely finished that," he said. "One way or the other, it's finished. It's either finished with a piece of paper or finished a more difficult way."

Trump said the US was "going to come out of Iran very quickly."

"And it's going to be very strong, one way or the other, whether it's a piece of paper or the very tough way," he added.

Regional tensions have remained high since late February following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 8, while indirect contacts aimed at reaching a broader understanding have continued.