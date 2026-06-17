US President says he spoke with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia 'a number of times'

Trump says Saudi Arabia could not stop US from using their airports US President says he spoke with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia 'a number of times'

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Saudi Arabia would not have been able to prevent the US from using its airports for military operations against Iran.



Speaking at a news conference at the G7 summit in Evian, France, Trump referenced conversations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the context of the recent US-Iran conflict and the new memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran.



"I spoke to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia a number of times. They're all so happy that they're still ... you have to have them happy too, you know?" Trump said.

“We're using their airports, not that they could stop us if we didn't want them to,” he added.

