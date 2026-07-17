'The Reflecting Pool, so badly damaged by Deranged Vandals, has been emptied as the massive slash gets repaired,' says US president

Trump says Reflecting Pool damaged by 'vandals,' repairs in progress 'The Reflecting Pool, so badly damaged by Deranged Vandals, has been emptied as the massive slash gets repaired,' says US president

US President Donald Trump said Friday that repairs are underway at the Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC, after whiat he described as damage caused by "vandals."

"The Reflecting Pool, so badly damaged by Deranged Vandals, has been emptied as the massive slash gets repaired," Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump added that the repairs were delayed until after the July 4th holiday weekend.

"What kind of animals would do such a thing? We are looking for a Vandal Proof material, but such a thing should not have been necessary," he said.

The president also said he hopes those responsible will face the "maximum" penalties.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which was recently renovated at a cost of approximately $16 million, has faced a series of issues, including algae buildup and peeling paint.

Trump has reiterated his claim that "vandalism" caused the damage, alleging that a long slit had been cut into the pool's lining while offering no supporting evidence.

The president said last month, however, that the pool’s lining was so durable that it could not be cut.