UN migration agency seeks funding for shelter, health care and early recovery efforts over next 12 months

UN launches $98M appeal to support earthquake-hit Venezuela UN migration agency seeks funding for shelter, health care and early recovery efforts over next 12 months

The UN migration agency on Friday launched a $98-million appeal to support people affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24.

The funding appeal will support the International Organization for Migration's (IOM) response over the next 12 months, providing emergency shelter, life-saving assistance, health care and early recovery support while helping affected communities rebuild, the agency said in a statement.

"The people of Venezuela have shown remarkable resilience, but recovery will take time and sustained support," Lia Poggio, the agency's chief of mission in Venezuela, said.

The earthquakes and subsequent aftershocks caused widespread destruction across the states of La Guaira, Distrito Capital, Miranda, Carabobo, Aragua and Falcon, displacing thousands of families and damaging homes, health facilities, water systems and other critical infrastructure.

Since the disaster, IOM said it has worked with Venezuelan authorities, UN agencies and humanitarian partners to manage collective shelters, provide health and protection assistance, and support displaced families.

The agency said it has so far assisted nearly 6,000 people in collective shelters under its coordination and delivered more than 10,000 services, including temporary accommodation, health care and protection assistance.

The appeal prioritizes shelter, site coordination, health and early recovery while aiming to ensure affected communities remain at the center of recovery efforts, it said.