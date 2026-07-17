Governor Greg Abbott says more than 200 people have been rescued as heavy rain continues in parts of Texas Hill Country, media reports

Texas flash floods kill 2, prompt hundreds of rescues in areas hit by last year's disaster Governor Greg Abbott says more than 200 people have been rescued as heavy rain continues in parts of Texas Hill Country, media reports

Catastrophic flash floods in Texas killed at least two people and forced more than 200 rescues in areas still recovering from last year's deadly flooding, media reports said Thursday.

Governor Greg Abbott said rescuers using boats and helicopters had saved stranded motorists and residents trapped in flooded homes, while more than 1,300 first responders were deployed across the affected areas, NBC News reported.

He warned that the hardest-hit regions were expecting additional rainfall and remained at risk.

The National Weather Service said a "large and deadly flood wave" moved down the Guadalupe River, the same waterway devastated by the July Fourth floods last year that killed more than 100 people, including children and counselors at Camp Mystic.

Authorities said one victim was swept away while driving on a flooded road near Uvalde, while the second died in Kerr County, due to a mobile home being washed away by the overflowing Guadalupe River.

Forecasters urged residents to "Move to higher ground now!" as some sections of the Guadalupe River rose by more than 30 feet (9.1 meters) within hours.

The weather service said up to 28 inches (71.1 centimeters) of rain fell over the previous three days in Uvalde County, while other areas received about 12 inches (30.5 cm), with more rainfall forecast through Friday.

Residents said warning systems appeared to have improved since last year's disaster.

"Last year there was no warning of it," Kerrville resident Josiah Rodriguez said. "This year, a lot more alerts have gone into place, a lot more safety measures."

Floodwaters also isolated parts of Uvalde, where roads were closed and mandatory evacuations were ordered.

Officials said all campers at riverside camps in Kerr County were safe, while rescue teams continued operations in flood-affected communities.