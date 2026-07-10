US president says refusal is protest over Senate’s failure to pass SAVE America Act

Trump says he will not sign bipartisan housing bill US president says refusal is protest over Senate’s failure to pass SAVE America Act

US President Donald Trump said Friday he will not sign a bipartisan housing bill approved by Congress, citing the Senate’s failure to pass the SAVE America Act.



"I will not sign the Housing Bill, which has been fully approved by Congress and sent to the White House, in PROTEST over the fact that the United States Senate is not capable of passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, which is polling at 97% with the Republican Party, and very high with the non-politician Dumocrats," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.



The SAVE America Act would require Americans to provide proof of citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.



Under the US Constitution, the measure is expected to become law automatically on Saturday without Trump's signature unless he vetoes it.

