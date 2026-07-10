'The door to diplomacy remains open, and is our preferred path to resolve concerns related to Iran's nuclear program,' says official

US says door to diplomacy with Iran remains open but warns of accountability for violations 'The door to diplomacy remains open, and is our preferred path to resolve concerns related to Iran's nuclear program,' says official

The US on Friday said it remains committed to a diplomatic resolution of the Iran nuclear issue following the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, while warning that Tehran will be held accountable for actions that threaten international peace and security.

Speaking at a UN Security Council session, Tammy Bruce, the US' deputy representative to the UN, said Washington had made progress in negotiations with Iran but stressed that further talks depend on Tehran meeting its obligations.

"We made progress in our discussions with Iran with the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding," Bruce said.

"The door to diplomacy remains open, and is our preferred path to resolve concerns related to Iran's nuclear program."



Her remarks came after US President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran had asked Washington to continue “talks” and that the US had agreed, while reiterating that a cease-fire reached last month between the two countries was “over.”

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Bruce said the US hopes Iran returns to compliance with its commitments and engages seriously in negotiations aimed at reaching a final agreement.

"We hope Iran chooses to come back into compliance with its obligations and to engage seriously in talks toward reaching a final deal," she added.

At the same time, she warned that diplomacy could not succeed if Iran continued what she described as violations of its "basic obligations."

"While dialogue remains possible, we cannot negotiate while Iran reneges on basic obligations," Bruce said. "The United States stands ready to hold Iran to account for its acts that defy international peace and security."

She also warned that the United States would respond to attacks on civilian targets and commercial shipping.

"If you shoot at civilian objects or ships, we will respond," she said.

In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding under Pakistani mediation aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

However, both sides exchanged attacks over the past two days amid escalation following Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran launched a series of strikes Thursday on US military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan in retaliation for a second day of overnight US attacks.