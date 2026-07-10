US releases new batch of declassified UFO files Fourth release under Trump administration's UAP disclosure program includes additional historical records, Pentagon says

The US released a new batch of declassified files on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), commonly known as UFOs, on Friday as part of an ongoing effort to make historical records public.

"The Department of War is publishing the fourth release of declassified and historical Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) files," Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement, adding that the records are available on the department's website.

He said the Pentagon and partner agencies are working on additional releases, with more files to be published on a rolling basis.

The first batch of files was released May 8 as part of a broader declassification push by the Trump administration. A second batch followed on May 22 and a third was released June 12.