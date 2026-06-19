'We are doing a lot of trips. We will be going to Turkey,' US president says

Trump says he is going to Türkiye for NATO summit 'We are doing a lot of trips. We will be going to Turkey,' US president says

By Diyar Guldogan

WASHINGTON (AA) - US President Donald Trump said Friday that he is going to Türkiye for a NATO summit set to be held in the capital Ankara on July 7-8.

"We are doing a lot of trips. We will be going to Turkey," Trump told US Air Force service members ahead of his departure from Joint Base Andrews for Camp David.

His remarks came as he unveiled a Boeing 747 aircraft donated by Qatar that is set to join the Air Force One fleet.

Trump also said he will "at some point" go back to China for a big conference.

"President Xi (Jinping) is coming here in September, but we're going back for a big conference that's in China," he said.

