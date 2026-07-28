Researchers uncovered possible remains from the 1828 Ottoman-Russian War and evidence of the ancient Kura-Araxes culture

Archaeologists uncover layers of history at Bayburt Castle, a Silk Road stronghold in eastern Türkiye Researchers uncovered possible remains from the 1828 Ottoman-Russian War and evidence of the ancient Kura-Araxes culture

Researchers uncovered possible remains from the 1828 Ottoman-Russian War and evidence of the ancient Kura-Araxes culture

Findings include ceramic fragments dating to around 3000 B.C., as well as traces of Byzantine, Seljuk and Ottoman-era settlements

Archaeological excavations have begun at Bayburt Castle, a centuries-old fortress in eastern Türkiye that once served as a strategic stronghold along the historic Silk Road, revealing traces of settlements dating back thousands of years.

The excavation project, launched by Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, aims to uncover the history of the castle, which was ruled by Roman, Byzantine, Arab and Turkish civilizations over the centuries.

Located on rocky hills overlooking the city of Bayburt, the castle was used as both a military outpost and a residential area. Its exact construction date remains unknown, but researchers say new findings could shed light on different periods of settlement at the site.

A 51-member excavation team, including academics from Istanbul Medeniyet University, has been working in two areas of the castle for about a month, uncovering new settlement remains and numerous artifacts.

The castle covers an area of around 150,000 square meters (1.5 million square feet), making it one of the largest castle complexes in Türkiye. Its surrounding walls stretch about 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) and rise up to 30 meters (98 feet) in some sections.

‘We want to open this site to history and tourism’

Bayburt Governor Mustafa Eldivan said authorities aim to transform the castle into a major cultural and tourism destination.

“We want to open this site to history, tourism and our cultural life. Our citizens are very excited about this,” Eldivan told Anadolu.

He said excavations have already uncovered new settlement areas and remains believed to be linked to the 19th-century Ottoman-Russian War.

The governor said archaeological evidence shows that the castle remained a place of habitation until relatively recent times.

“Bayburt Castle has been featured in the Dede Korkut legends and is one of Anatolia’s largest and oldest castles in its current form,” Eldivan said, referring to the epic stories associated with Turkic cultural heritage.

The excavation project is planned to continue for 10 years, with researchers expecting further discoveries as work expands.

Traces of war and ancient civilizations

Resul Yelen, an assistant professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University’s Department of Art History and head of the excavation team, said researchers have identified five structures, including possible homes and workplaces.

“In one of these areas, we found cooking remains and a tandoor oven,” Yelen told Anadolu.

The team also discovered evidence believed to be linked to the Ottoman-Russian War of 1828, including burned walls, charred wooden remains and a layer of destruction.

“We believe these fire traces were most likely caused by the 1828 Ottoman-Russian War,” Yelen said.

Early Bronze Age discoveries

Yelen said some ceramic fragments discovered at the site could date back to around 3000 B.C., indicating the presence of the Early Bronze Age Kura-Araxes (Karaz) culture, which spread across parts of the Caucasus and eastern Anatolia.

“Today, we have confirmed that the Karaz culture, centered around the Caucasus and Erzurum, also existed in Bayburt,” he said.

Researchers have also found clay pipe fragments, coins, glass bracelets, metal cannonballs believed to have come from an Ottoman ammunition store, and ceramics from the Byzantine, Seljuk, Saltukid and Ottoman periods.

Of the five structures identified, three have been excavated so far, with work on a fourth expected to begin within weeks.

Alongside archaeological excavations, restoration work will also be carried out at Bayburt Castle, officials said.