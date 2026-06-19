‘It's just not the case that every criticism of Bibi Netanyahu's policy decisions leads to antisemitism,’ US vice president says

Vance says criticism of Israel does not always lead to 'antisemitism' ‘It's just not the case that every criticism of Bibi Netanyahu's policy decisions leads to antisemitism,’ US vice president says

US Vice President JD Vance said Friday that criticism of Israel should not automatically be equated with antisemitism.

"It's just not the case that every criticism of Bibi Netanyahu's policy decisions leads to anti-Semitism," Vance said in an interview with BlazeTV, a conservative YouTube channel.

"The president has been very clear, he's got some disagreements with Bibi Netanyahu about how precisely to bring the Iran war to a close," Vance said.

"They're a good partner in the same way that the United Kingdom or France are good partners -- that doesn't mean that we're always going to have aligned interests," he said.

Vance also said opposition to Israeli government policies should not automatically be labeled as antisemitism.

"Sometimes criticism of the Israeli government can be expressed in a way that's anti-Semitic. It's just not the case that every criticism of Bibi Netanyahu's policy decisions leads to anti-Semitism," he said.

Vance said conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in Sept. 2025, was aware of the issue, saying: "Charlie was very worried about Israeli influence in American politics. He also really disliked anti-Semitism."

