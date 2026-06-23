Trump says 6 arrested, 7 cited for damage in Reflecting Pool Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was ‘purposefully and criminally’ damaged, US president claims

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that six people have been arrested and seven cited in connection to damage to the recently renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC.

“Six people have been arrested, and seven people have been cited, for the damage they did to our Country’s now beautiful Reflecting Pool,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“The 350 foot gash, made by a very sharp knife or razors, is actually numerous slashes over a very long 350 foot length,” he said, reiterating claims that "vandalism" caused damage to the pool.

“It was purposefully and criminally done, and somebody had to work very hard, probably in the dark of night, to create such a condition,” he said. “Likewise, the small area at the bottom of the Pool was cut and powerfully lifted off the surface leaving very jagged, uneven edges.”

He said that the large areas of grass surrounding the pool “are being replaced,” adding that “even prior to fixing those areas, the Reflecting Pool is as beautiful as it can be.”

“We will drain some of the water, either immediately before or after the Fourth of July, to do the permanent repair,” he said.

On Monday, Trump said the pool had been damaged by a “350-foot slit,” without presenting any evidence to the vandalism allegations.

The historical landmark, recently renovated at a cost of approximately $16 million, has faced a series of issues in recent days, including algae buildup and peeling paint.

