Trump administration seeks safety review for new AI models: Report White House’s Office of National Cyber Director assessing wider security issues linked to advanced AI systems

The administration of US President Donald Trump is weighing a proposal that would mandate the Pentagon to conduct safety evaluations of artificial intelligence (AI) models used by federal, state, and local governments, Axios reported on Tuesday.

The White House’s Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) held two meetings last week; one with technology and cybersecurity firms, and another with tech industry groups to address wider security issues linked to advanced AI systems, the report said.

Washington is also exploring an executive order that could task multiple agencies with conducting safety assessments of new AI models, according to the report.

The report noted that efforts for the framework were underway before Anthropic’s Mythos was released, triggering fresh cybersecurity concerns.

A White House official said that any policy announcement "will come directly from the president" and that discussion about "potential executive orders is speculation."

Since Anthropic unveiled Mythos, the White House has been trying to assess its potential for hacking and determine what role the administration should play in managing the most significant national security risks.

At the same time, the White House has been considering executive measures that would enable federal agencies to bypass the current restriction on using Anthropic tools, allowing them to adopt Mythos.