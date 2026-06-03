Rubio says prospects for Russia-Ukraine peace 'don't look great' US secretary of state emphasizes necessity of 'mature diplomacy' with Moscow

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that the outlook for ending the Russia-Ukraine war remains bleak, as Moscow and Kyiv refuse to compromise.

“As of right now, the prospects don't look great, and that either side is prepared to make the concessions necessary in order to reach an agreement,” Rubio told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Rubio expressed frustration that Russia, in particular, has been unwilling to make concessions to end the war.

He emphasized that the war has "no military solution" and must be resolved through diplomacy, though he acknowledged that the US is not an "impartial mediator" as it continues to sell weapons to Ukraine.

He said Washington’s support for Kyiv remains "unimpeded" by the war in the Middle East.

“I don't have any news for you on that front today, but ... we're ready to step in and play whatever positive role we can to bring that devastating and escalating war to an end," said Rubio.

Diplomatic engagement with Moscow

Rubio argued that maintaining dialogue with Russia is a requirement of "mature diplomacy," regardless of political disagreements. “At a minimum, we have to have relations and conversations with Russians,” he said, citing the country's status as the possessor of the second-largest nuclear arsenal in the world.

He distinguished between the war in Ukraine and the broader relationship with Moscow. He suggested that once the war in Ukraine concludes, US-Russia relations would likely become "friendlier and easier to pursue."

Rubio also defended the diplomatic style of US President Donald Trump, noting that the president is willing to engage with any foreign counterpart. and does not view holding talks as a concession, as has been the case in the past.