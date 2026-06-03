Venezuela’s acting president begins India trip

Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez arrived Wednesday in India to begin a five-day visit to the South Asian nation.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal wrote on US social media company X that Rodriguez arrived in New Delhi and will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The visit will further deepen India–Venezuela ties and build on the momentum in the bilateral partnership,” wrote Jaiswal.

Rodríguez's discussions with Modi would involve the “full spectrum of India–Venezuela relations and explore avenues for further cooperation in areas of energy security, trade and investment, and renewable energy,” said the ministry.

A Venezuelan delegation that is accompanying Rodriguez will visit several sites connected with energy, pharmaceuticals and auto sectors to “gain insights into India’s technological and industrial capabilities and to explore opportunities for collaboration,” it said.

India and Venezuela enjoy warm and friendly relations, and the visit is expected to further strengthen ties and deepen engagement across diverse sectors, said the ministry.

Trade between the two countries stood around $679 million in 2024-25.