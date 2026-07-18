Iran says IRGC navy intercepted 4 'violating' ships in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Friday that it intercepted four ships attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz with what it described as the support of the US military.

It said in a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency that the vessels were stopped during a combined missile and drone operation in the strategic waterway.

The statement did not identify the ships, their ownership or destination, and provided no details on the circumstances of the incident.

The IRGC Navy warned the owners of the vessels not to rely on "baseless support" of the US military and urged them to heed its warnings. It also cautioned leaders of some countries in the southern Persian Gulf against being misled by US support.

The latest incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where the US and Iran have exchanged military actions in recent weeks following the collapse of a ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation.