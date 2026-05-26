New Jersey governor says she was denied access to privately run migrant detention center in Newark

Protesters, US immigration agents clash outside New Jersey facility New Jersey governor says she was denied access to privately run migrant detention center in Newark

US immigration officers and protesters clashed outside a detention facility in New Jersey, local media reported, as criticism mounted over conditions inside the center, according to local media.

The demonstration took place outside Delaney Hall, a privately operated immigration detention facility in Newark that houses migrants detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to Fox News.

Protesters attempted to form a human chain outside the facility while chanting slogans against ICE. Some demonstrators threw water at agents, and several people were detained during the confrontation.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill said her request to enter the facility earlier Monday had been rejected.

“My request for access to Delaney Hall was formally denied this morning, raising serious questions about what they are trying to hide from public view,” Sherrill said in a statement.

Videos shared by local broadcasters showed protesters and ICE agents standing face-to-face near the entrance to the facility before tensions later eased.

The protests came amid a reported hunger and labor strike by detainees inside the center over alleged poor living conditions, lack of medical care and restrictions on family visits.

In a letter released last week, nearly 300 detainees described conditions inside the facility as “inhumane,” citing poor food quality and medical neglect.

A spokesperson for the US Department of Homeland Security rejected the allegations, saying detainees are provided meals, clean water, hygiene supplies and access to communication with relatives and lawyers.

Family members and supporters of detainees have maintained a vigil outside the facility since Friday.