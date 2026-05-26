Authorities say risk of major explosion at aerospace facility has been averted, though possibility of smaller blast or spill remains

Thousands allowed to return home as threat of California chemical explosion eases: Report Authorities say risk of major explosion at aerospace facility has been averted, though possibility of smaller blast or spill remains

Authorities in Southern California on Monday lifted evacuation orders for more than half of the nearly 40,000 residents displaced by the threat of a chemical tank explosion at an aerospace facility in Orange County, according to media reports.

Emergency crews said the risk of a major explosion at the GKN Aerospace plant in Garden Grove has eased after pressure inside an unstable tank containing toxic chemicals was partially relieved, The New York Times reported.

However, around 16,000 residents living closest to the site remained under evacuation orders as officials warned a smaller blast or chemical spill was still possible.

“It’s not over yet. We still have work to do,” Orange County Fire Authority Interim Chief TJ McGovern told reporters.

The emergency began Thursday after a tank containing about 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate overheated and started releasing gas.

Authorities said conditions improved Sunday after a crack formed in the tank, helping reduce pressure and lower temperatures inside.

“The trajectory is headed in the right direction for the first time since Thursday,” California State Sen. Thomas Umberg said.

Officials said they could not yet determine when the remaining evacuees would be allowed to return home.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said a federal emergency declaration approved by President Donald Trump’s administration would support displaced residents and affected businesses.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said authorities had launched a criminal investigation into the facility operator and possible hotel price gouging during the evacuations.