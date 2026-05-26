Belarus calls Algeria 'key partner' in Africa President Lukashenko meets Algerian parliamentary speaker, seeks 'advanced and serious relations' with Algeria

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday described Algeria as a "key partner" in Africa.

He made the comments as he met Algeria's parliamentary speaker Ibrahim Boughali in Belarus.

Lukashenko said Minsk was seeking “advanced and serious relations” with Algeria, according to a video of the meeting shared by the Belarusian press service.

“We are absolutely open to your country and would very much like to have advanced, the most serious relations with you. Perhaps the best among all African countries,” Lukashenko said during the meeting.

The Belarusian leader noted that Belarus already has partner countries in North, Central and Southern Africa through which it plans to expand cooperation across the continent.

“It would be very good if Algeria became one of such countries,” he added.

Lukashenko recalled his official visit to Algeria in December 2025 and his talks with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, saying the discussions convinced him that the economies of the two countries were highly compatible.

“We can offer you what you do not have. In turn, you can help us develop areas in which we are in great need,” Lukashenko said.

For his part, Boughali conveyed “warm greetings and deep respect” from the Algerian president and reaffirmed readiness to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Belarus.

The Algerian parliamentary speaker said his country is currently pursuing a policy of economic diversification aimed at reducing dependence on hydrocarbons, with a focus on developing agriculture, industry and pharmaceuticals.

“We need Belarusian experience in strengthening these sectors and increasing activity in these areas, and I am confident that there are prospects for joint work here,” Boughali said.