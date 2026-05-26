'Targeting civilian infrastructure is a war crime,’ says Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Russian warnings of new strikes on Ukraine's capital

France rejects Russian call to evacuate diplomats from Kyiv, describes move as ‘intimidation’ 'Targeting civilian infrastructure is a war crime,’ says Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Russian warnings of new strikes on Ukraine's capital

France on Tuesday rejected a Russian call for foreign nationals and diplomats to leave Ukraine’s capital Kyiv ahead of potential new strikes, describing the move as "intimidation."

“It is out of the question” to evacuate French diplomatic staff from Kyiv, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux told broadcaster Franceinfo.

He said the ministry said it is taking the threats “very seriously,” with “increased vigilance on the ground” and “constant contact with our nationals” to ensure their safety and information.

“This is a new intimidation from Moscow,” said Confavreux. “We are used to it, but we do not accept it.”

He added that the move was “all the more scandalous” as Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a party to the conflict, must ensure the protection of Ukrainian civilians and foreign embassies.

“It is trying to absolve itself of any possible future mistake, and that is unacceptable,” he said.

“Targeting civilian infrastructure is a war crime,” he also warned.

The threats come as Russia faces military setbacks, he said.

“They are in a military deadlock, it is a form of forward flight,” he noted, adding that Russian forces have gained less territory since February than Ukrainian forces.

He also said Ukrainian forces are inflicting heavy losses, estimating that around 35,000 Russian troops are killed or wounded each month.

According to the spokesperson, Moscow has sought external support and financial incentives to sustain its military effort.

He added that Russia is feeling the economic squeeze due to sanctions, as well as internet disruptions affecting the population.

Russia on Monday urged residents of Kyiv, including diplomats and staffers of international organizations, to leave the city “as soon as possible” ahead of what it said would be “systematic strikes” on facilities linked to Ukraine’s military-industrial complex.

Moscow said the strikes would target sites related to drone production and command centers, following what it called a Ukrainian attack in the Russia-controlled Luhansk region that killed 21 people.

Ukraine rejected the claims, saying its forces target only military infrastructure in line with international humanitarian law.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has continued since 2022, making independent verification of claims difficult.

