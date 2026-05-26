Russian servicemen arrive in Laos to train special Laotian army units in Typhoon-2026 course Eastern military district servicemen arrive in Southeast Asian country for joint drills and training special units

Members of the Russian military have arrived in Laos to train special units of the Lao People’s Army, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The training by members of Russia’s Eastern Military District is part of the Typhoon-2026 course, the ministry said in a statement.

Later, service members of the two countries will also participate in the joint Laros-2026 military exercise, it added.

The ministry said the Laotian side organized a welcoming ceremony for the Russian personnel, which was held “in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual respect.”

Participants were also shown Russian models of modern weaponry, which the ministry said had been “tested in real combat conditions” in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

