1st collection of documents was released on May 8 under orders from President Trump, continuing government disclosure effort on unidentified flying objects

Pentagon releases 2nd batch of declassified UFO files 1st collection of documents was released on May 8 under orders from President Trump, continuing government disclosure effort on unidentified flying objects

The US on Friday released a second set of formerly classified records about alleged UFO encounters, featuring accounts of mysterious green orbs, discs, and fireballs reported by witnesses.

The first collection of Defense Department documents was released on May 8 under orders from President Donald Trump, continuing a government disclosure effort on unidentified flying objects that began in the late 1970s.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the newly released documents, images, and videos concerning what the government calls “unidentified anomalous phenomena” have fueled speculation for years.

"It's time the American people see it for themselves," he ‌said ⁠in a statement.

“This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency,” he added.

Among the 222 files made public Friday is a 116-page report detailing investigations and sightings at a highly classified facility in Sandia, New Mexico, between 1948 and 1950 – near the site of the 1947 incident in Roswell, New Mexico, identified in many conspiracy theories as a possible UFO crash.

"This file contains 209 sightings of 'green orbs,' 'discs,' ⁠and 'fireballs' reported near the military base," the department said.

