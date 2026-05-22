'I understand NATO's valuable to Europe, and it should be. It also has to be valuable to the United States,' says US secretary of state

NATO also has to be valuable to US: Rubio 'I understand NATO's valuable to Europe, and it should be. It also has to be valuable to the United States,' says US secretary of state

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that continued American support for NATO depends on whether the alliance delivers clear strategic value to the US.

"There's never been a time in which there hasn't been a debate in American politics about what our presence and our contribution to NATO should be, and that is always driven by what the value of NATO is to the United States.

"I understand NATO's valuable to Europe, and it should be. It also has to be valuable to the United States," Rubio told the reporters on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers' summit in Sweden.

Rubio said the goal is to have a "stronger" NATO.

The US is "constantly" reevaluating its troop presence around the world, he said, adding, "but again, this is all technical work that's being done by military people. These are not political decisions."

