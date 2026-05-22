Gabbard says she is stepping down due to her husband's bone cancer diagnosis

Tulsi Gabbard resigns as US director of national intelligence Gabbard says she is stepping down due to her husband's bone cancer diagnosis

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gababrd on Friday announced her resignation from the administration of President Donald Trump, citing her husband’s cancer diagnosis.

“Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026,” Gabbard said in a latter she posted on US social media platform X. “My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

“I am deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half,” she said, addressing Trump in the letter, who corroborated the move in a near simultaneous post on his own platform Truth Social.

“Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th,” Trump said. He added that Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Aaron Lukas would serve in Gabbard’s place in an acting role.

The decision had earlier been reported in US media.

News outlet Axios had said her decision was unrelated to any controversy or concerns about her performance.