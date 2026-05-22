Hakan Fidan holds talks with Marco Rubio on sidelines of NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Helsingborg

Turkish foreign minister meets US secretary of state in Sweden Hakan Fidan holds talks with Marco Rubio on sidelines of NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Helsingborg

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, according to Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry.

In a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the Foreign Ministry said Fidan and Rubio held talks on the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Sweden’s Helsingborg.

In a separate statement, the US State Department said Rubio and Fidan discussed the upcoming NATO summit in Türkiye’s capital Ankara, scheduled for July 7-8.

They also discussed “the importance of increasing defense spending to enhance capabilities and expand defense production,” as well as efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and regional stability.

* Ahmet Salih Alacaci contributed to this report from Washington, DC.