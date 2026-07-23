National Guard deployed as West Virginia faces flash floods

Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding across the US state of West Virginia, submerging homes and businesses, destroying bridges, and prompting numerous water rescues, according to local media reports.

As search efforts continued on Wednesday, state officials reported that some residents were still unaccounted for, according to CBS News.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey deployed 500 National Guard troops to the hardest-hit communities in the northern part of the state and declared a statewide emergency covering all 55 counties on Tuesday night.

Authorities have rescued more than 100 people from the floodwaters, while concerns remain that others may still be missing.

Nineteen helicopters operated by the National Guard and state police were actively conducting rescue missions or remained on standby to respond as needed.

The governor also announced that three emergency shelters had been opened by Wednesday, providing refuge for more than 100 displaced residents.

Forecasters said up to 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain fell. Morrisey said some places received 4.5 in (12 cm) in 37 minutes. "There's no place for the water to go," he said.

Asked if anyone was unaccounted for, Morrisey said: "We don't have an exact number but we are concerned about fatalities," adding that "as soon as we have more information," officials will provide details.

Emergency responders carried out dozens of rescues involving people trapped in flooded vehicles, though rising waters prevented some rescue teams from reaching areas that had become inaccessible.

The flooding also led to the closure of sections of Interstate 79, U.S. Route 48, and numerous local roads. In Fayetteville, a storm-triggered sinkhole swallowed a vehicle parked outside a bar.