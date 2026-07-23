Mayor Valentin Lavin had previously survived an armed assault in January

Mexico mayor fatally shot in town hall months after assassination attempt Mayor Valentin Lavin had previously survived an armed assault in January

A local mayor in Mexico was fatally shot in a town hall, authorities said Wednesday, after the politician had survived a previous assassination attempt several months ago, CBS News reported.

The incident took place in the town of Temoac, which is situated in the state of Morelos, near Mexico City, an area where multiple drug cartels operate.

Temoac Mayor Valentin Lavin, who was aligned with President Claudia Sheinbaum's left-wing party, had previously survived an armed assault in January.

According to the state prosecutor's office, forensic investigators and police discovered his body inside municipal government offices.

Authorities said an operation was underway to apprehend those responsible for the killing. Official data indicate that nearly 100 Mexican mayors have been killed since 2006, when drug-related violence intensified.

Since the current administration took office in October 2024, 14 mayors have been murdered, including three cases recorded in 2026.