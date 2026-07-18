16,740 people injured in last month's disaster, says National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez

Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes rises to 5,069 16,740 people injured in last month's disaster, says National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez

The death toll from last month's back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela climbed to 5,069, the country's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on Friday.

Rodriguez posted a table on US social media platform X, indicating that a total of 16,740 people have been injured in the powerful tremors.

He said authorities have assisted 128,324 families and established 106 temporary camps housing 21,235 people, while 17,907 remain without permanent housing.

According to him, the quakes damaged 856 buildings, including 190 that collapsed.

The twin earthquakes registering magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck the South American nation on June 24.