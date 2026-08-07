Pakistani premier says 'honored' to sign Mecca Joint Defense Agreement Shehbaz Sharif calls trilateral pact with Saudi Arabia, Türkiye a historic step for peace, security in region

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday he was "honored" to sign the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, describing the pact as a historic step for peace and security in the region.

"Honoured to sign the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement alongside my dear brothers, HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," Sharif said in a post on the US social media platform X.

He described Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan as "three brotherly nations, united by faith, friendship and a shared resolve for peace and security."

Sharif expressed hope that the agreement "will remain a shield of peace for generations to come" and contribute to the prosperity of the three countries as well as the wider Muslim world.

He also praised Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his "untiring efforts and utmost dedication," which he said contributed significantly to the conclusion of the defense agreement.

On Friday, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a joint defense agreement at a trilateral summit in Mecca, pledging to strengthen collective security, deepen defense cooperation and promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement was signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Shehbaz Sharif during the summit held at Al-Safa Palace.

According to information obtained from Turkish officials, the agreement is a defense-oriented cooperation arrangement that targets no country and is designed to strengthen commitments to regional and global peace, stability and prosperity through burden-sharing and a common security approach.

The agreement aims to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression and stipulates that an armed attack against any one of the three countries shall be regarded as an attack against them all, the officials added.