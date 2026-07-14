Total of 16,740 people were injured following last month's quakes, says National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez

Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes rises to 4,561 Total of 16,740 people were injured following last month's quakes, says National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez

The death toll from last month's two back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela climbed to 4,561, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said Monday.

Rodriguez said a total of 16,740 people were injured.

Authorities have assisted 128,324 families and established 107 temporary camps housing 20,231 people, while 17,907 remain without permanent housing.

The earthquakes damaged 856 buildings, including 190 that collapsed, said Rodriguez.

According to the US Geological Survey, two earthquakes registering magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck the South American nation on June 24.

