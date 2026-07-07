Messi scores late equalizer as holders recover from 2-goal deficit to avoid major upset in Atlanta

Argentina rally past Egypt to reach World Cup quarterfinals Messi scores late equalizer as holders recover from 2-goal deficit to avoid major upset in Atlanta

Argentina came from two goals down to beat Egypt 3-2 on Tuesday, avoiding a major World Cup upset and reaching the quarterfinals after a late surge led by Lionel Messi.

Egypt moved within sight of a historic win in Atlanta through goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko, either side of a missed Messi penalty.

But Argentina responded with three goals in the final 11 minutes plus stoppage time to keep its title defense alive.

Cristian Romero began the comeback with a header before Messi equalized seven minutes from time, striking a half-volley that went in off the bar despite a touch from Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.

The goal extended Messi’s scoring run to nine straight World Cup matches and moved him back ahead in the Golden Boot race with eight goals in the tournament.

Enzo Fernandez then completed the turnaround two minutes into stoppage time, powering a header past Shobeir from Lautaro Martinez’s cross.

Egypt had frustrated Argentina for long stretches and came close to one of the biggest wins in its history. Shobeir saved Messi’s first-half penalty and produced several strong stops, while Egypt also had a goal disallowed after a VAR review early in the second half.

The decision angered the Egyptian bench, and a member of the coaching staff was sent off after Argentina’s winner.

Messi was visibly emotional after the final whistle, embracing teammates as Argentina celebrated a narrow escape.

Argentina will face Colombia or Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Saturday.