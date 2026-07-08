Reception held at under-construction Ay Yildiz Headquarters as part of 36th NATO summit in Ankara

Turkish defense chief hosts NATO counterparts at next-generation military headquarters Reception held at under-construction Ay Yildiz Headquarters as part of 36th NATO summit in Ankara

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler on Tuesday hosted a reception for NATO defense ministers at the Ay Yildiz (Crescent and Star) Joint Headquarters in Ankara as part of the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit.

The reception was held in the Yildiz (Star) section of the under-construction headquarters, according to a statement shared by the ministry on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Guler welcomed the guests at the entrance before delivering remarks at the event.

The reception came as Türkiye hosts the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in the capital Ankara, bringing together leaders and senior officials from across the alliance.

The Ay Yildiz Joint Headquarters consolidates the command structure of the Turkish Armed Forces in a single complex, bringing together the National Defense Ministry, the General Staff, and the commands of the Land, Naval and Air Forces in one location, while making strategic contributions to joint operations and command capabilities.

Inspired by the crescent and star of the Turkish flag, the complex was designed to meet both current and future needs of the Turkish military at the highest level, with its distinctive architecture, smart building concept, environmentally friendly structure and advanced technological infrastructure.

The two-day Ankara summit, hosted by Türkiye, began on Tuesday with leaders from NATO’s 32 member states, several partners from the Asia-Pacific region and invited guests, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The summit is expected to highlight allied unity and solidarity despite recent tensions in transatlantic relations. Key issues include building the “NATO 3.0” vision, under which Europe is expected to take a leading role in conventional defense while the US reassesses its military presence in Europe.