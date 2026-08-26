8 killed, including 4 children, in Montana home shooting, fire

Eight people, including four children, were killed in a shooting and fire at a home in Billings, Montana, local authorities said Tuesday.

NBC Montana reported Tuesday that the victims represented four generations of a blended family, ranging from a great-grandmother in her 90s to a 7-year-old girl, citing neighbor and family friend Jennifer Mercer.

Fundraising campaigns have been launched for a man who reportedly lost his wife, children and other relatives in the incident, as well as for the mother of two children also believed to be among the victims.

Authorities said at a news conference Tuesday that gunshots could be heard during the 911 call.

When authorities arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home but were confronted by an active shooter, who later shot himself and died after being taken to a hospital, according to NBC Montana.

The active shooter situation prevented firefighters from immediately tackling the blaze, allowing it to intensify until the home was engulfed in flames, the Billings fire chief said at the news conference.

Billings police confirmed the death toll but have not released the identities of the victims or the gunman as the homicide investigation continues.

“To protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation and the recovery efforts currently underway, no additional information will be released at this time,” the police department said in a joint statement with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

“This is a complex process,” authorities added, citing the home's structural condition following the fire.