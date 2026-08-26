Concerns over social benefits rank 2nd as separate survey shows negative views of Polish-Ukrainian relations at record high

World War II massacres top reason for worsening Polish attitudes toward Ukrainians: Poll Concerns over social benefits rank 2nd as separate survey shows negative views of Polish-Ukrainian relations at record high

Historical disputes over the World War II-era Volhynia massacres are the most commonly cited reason for worsening Polish attitudes toward Ukrainians, according to a survey published Wednesday.

The poll, conducted by polling agency CBOS for Polish newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, found that 45.4% of respondents pointed to disputes over the Volhynia massacres and wider questions of historical memory as a factor behind growing negative attitudes toward Ukrainians in Poland.

Concerns over Ukrainians' access to social benefits ranked second, cited by 36.4% of respondents.

Another 26.2% pointed to Russian propaganda and online disinformation, while 24.4% cited statements by Ukrainian politicians.

The findings highlight the growing role of historical disputes in Polish-Ukrainian relations, despite Poland being one of Ukraine's strongest political and military supporters since the 2022 war with Russia.

A separate CBOS poll earlier this month found that the proportion of Poles who view Polish-Ukrainian relations negatively had risen to 46%, the highest level ever recorded.

Tensions around the massacres were aggravated earlier this summer by Ukraine's decision to name a military unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), which in Poland is primarily associated with the Volhynia massacres.

Tens of thousands of Polish civilians were killed by Ukrainian nationalist forces in Volhynia and Eastern Galicia in 1943-44, while Ukrainians were also killed in retaliatory actions by Polish forces.

Poland's parliament has officially recognized the killings as genocide, while Ukraine has generally honored the UPA as part of its broader struggle against both Nazi Germany and Soviet rule.

Warsaw has also repeatedly pressed Kyiv to allow further exhumations and commemorations of Polish victims, while the two governments have sought to prevent historical disputes from undermining cooperation amid the war with Russia. ​​​​​​​

