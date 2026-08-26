Antonio Tajani says 'no rift' with US, reaffirms 'it is natural for allies to have frank discussions about international crises'

Relationship with US 'independent of individual presidents,' Italian foreign minister says Antonio Tajani says 'no rift' with US, reaffirms 'it is natural for allies to have frank discussions about international crises'

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday rejected experiencing a rift with the US, stressing that the relationship between the two countries is "independent of individual presidents," according to ANSA news agency.

Tajani said during a meeting that there had been "no rift" with the US and that their relationship “is independent of individual presidents and is so well established, based on such deep shared values and interests, that it allows us to manage every moment of disagreement constructively."

"It is natural for allies to have frank discussions about international crises. Transatlantic relations remain the fundamental pillar of our security, especially at a time when our strategic adversaries are counting on greater fragility in the West," he said.

Tajani stressed that the recently held NATO summit in Ankara confirmed that the allies were not facing a “split,” but rather were in the midst of a “necessary discussion on how to strengthen the Alliance in the future.”

He also pointed to an Italy-US partnership focused on "pragmatism, greater trade and cooperation looking directly to the future.”

Current phase in Ukraine 'could open up room for negotiations'

“We believe that the current phase could open up room for negotiations,” Tajani also said on Ukraine as he highlighted "the results achieved by Ukraine and the growing economic and political difficulties facing Russia.”

He further cautioned that halting aid for Ukraine would force the country to negotiate "from a position of weakness."

“We must, however, proceed cautiously,” Tajani said and added: “Strong uncertainties remain about the Kremlin’s real intentions, while brutal bombardments of Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure continue and another very difficult winter approaches."

He stressed the need to bring Russia into serious talks "while maintaining the dual approach followed so far – support for Kyiv and pressure on Russia.”

Tajani also underscored that it is not correct to present the relationship between defense and social policies as a choice between two alternatives, underlining that security is essential for protecting their social model and economy.

"Supporting Ukraine’s defense does not mean taking resources away from welfare, but contributing to preserving the conditions of stability and security that allow our social policies to continue functioning," he added.