EU's imports up by 11.7% and exports by 4.5% year-on-year in Q2

US, China top EU trade partners in Q2 EU's imports up by 11.7% and exports by 4.5% year-on-year in Q2

The US and China remained the top trade partners of the EU in the second quarter of 2026 as the bloc's exports and imports saw yearly increases.

The EU imported €701.8 billion ($819.2 billion) in goods from non-EU countries and exported €680 billion in the second quarter of 2026.

Imports increased by 11.7% and exports rose by 4.5% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

The bloc also saw quarter-on-quarter increases of 9.9% in imports and 5.4% in exports.

China was the largest supplier to the EU, accounting for €153.6 billion or 21.9% of all imports.

The US followed China with €98.7 billion, the UK with €43.4 billion, Switzerland with €36.9 billion, and Türkiye with €25.5 billion.

The EU increased its imports from the US by 11.5%, the UK by 8.8%, China by 7.9%, and Switzerland by 2.1%, while imports from Türkiye declined by 0.6% on a yearly basis.

On the export side, the US was the main destination for the EU with €127.7 billion, representing an 18.8% share.

The UK ranked second with €92.7 billion, followed by Switzerland with €60.5 billion, China with €50.3 billion, and Türkiye with €27.3 billion.

EU exports to Switzerland jumped by 16.1%, to the UK by 5.6%, and to China by 2.8% year-on-year.

The bloc's exports to the US and Türkiye decreased by 5.6% and 4.9%, respectively, during the same period.