'Israel must comply with its obligations & respect inviolability of UN premises,' says British minister for Middle East

‘Outrageous’: UK condemns Israeli forces’ entry into UNRWA facility in occupied East Jerusalem 'Israel must comply with its obligations & respect inviolability of UN premises,' says British minister for Middle East

The British minister for the Middle East on Wednesday condemned Israeli forces' forced entry into and seizure of UN agency for Palestinian refugees’ (UNRWA) training center in occupied East Jerusalem, calling the move "outrageous."

The forcible entry into and reported seizure of UNRWA’s Qalandiya Training Center in Jerusalem is "outrageous" as this UN facility has offered generations of Palestinian Refugees education and opportunity, Stephen Doughty wrote on US social media company X.

"Israel must comply with its obligations & respect inviolability of UN premises," Stephen Doughty wrote on US social media company X.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces evacuated staff from the UNRWA facility, seized the compound and raised the Israeli flag in its courtyard. Israeli forces also deployed around Qalandiya refugee camp and Kafr Aqab, carrying out raids, searches and field interrogations of Palestinians.

In a statement, UNRWA said it "unequivocally condemns this unauthorized and deeply concerning incursion” into the center, saying the entry of armed security forces into a UN facility, without the authorization or consent of the United Nations, is "unacceptable."

It added that this is a UN facility "protected by the privileges and immunities afforded to the organization under international law. Its inviolability must be fully respected."