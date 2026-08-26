Images on social media show table covered with Israeli flag, sign reading: ‘We are IDF. We’ve been in Gaza. Ask us anything!’

Israeli soldiers set up Gaza-themed promotional stand at Columbia University, drawing protests Images on social media show table covered with Israeli flag, sign reading: ‘We are IDF. We’ve been in Gaza. Ask us anything!’

A promotional stand set up by Israeli soldiers at Columbia University in New York with the question, “We’ve been in Gaza. Ask us anything!” has sparked criticism from pro-Palestinian students and activists.

Images circulating on social media showed a table covered with an Israeli flag and a sign that read: “We are IDF. We’ve been in Gaza. Ask us anything!”

The event drew criticism from Palestinian advocacy accounts and activists, who questioned the school’s decision to allow soldiers who had served in the Gaza Strip to promote their experiences on campus.

The Eye on Palestine media outlet on US social media company X described it as “provocative” and accused the university of creating “an environment of intimidation” for pro-Palestinian students.

“This public deployment comes amid a wave of widespread outrage among students and activists, who denounced allowing soldiers facing documented accusations of genocide and war crimes to brag about their actions without deterrence,” it wrote.

Critics also renewed demands for Columbia to disclose its financial ties and divest from companies linked to Israel.

Columbia University has been at the center of US campus protests because of Israel’s war on Gaza since 2024, when a pro-Palestinian encampment at the school triggered similar demonstrations at universities across the country.

The university later faced intense scrutiny for its handling of the protests, with pro-Palestinian groups accusing administrators of suppressing activism, while Jewish students and organizations raised concerns about antisemitism and campus safety.