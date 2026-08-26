Arieh King is known for efforts to seize Palestinian homes, campaign against UNRWA in occupied East Jerusalem

Canada bars Jerusalem deputy mayor over settlement activities: Israeli media Arieh King is known for efforts to seize Palestinian homes, campaign against UNRWA in occupied East Jerusalem

Canada has revoked the travel authorization of Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Arieh King over his settlement activities in the occupied city, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported Wednesday.

King is known for his efforts to seize Palestinian homes in occupied East Jerusalem and for leading a campaign against the presence of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, in the city.

Haaretz reported that King had been scheduled to attend an event in Canada to raise funds for his settlement initiatives.

King told the newspaper that the decision “came as a result of a campaign waged against me by Arabs,” citing his activities against UNRWA and his support for Jewish settlement in occupied East Jerusalem.

The reported move came amid growing public and official criticism of Israel over its policies toward Palestinians in the occupied territories, particularly amid its ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip since 2023.

For years, King has called for the seizure of Palestinian homes in occupied East Jerusalem.

He has also called for the evacuation of UNRWA’s headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and the establishment of a settlement at the site.

King on Tuesday expressed strong support for Israel’s seizure of the Qalandia Training Center operated by UNRWA north of Jerusalem.

“UNRWA is outside Jerusalem, mission accomplished,” he wrote on the US social media company X.

The Canadian government has neither confirmed nor commented on the reported cancellation of his visa.

Israel has occupied the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since 1967.

The international community considers Israeli settlements in the occupied territories illegal under international law, a position rejected by Israel.