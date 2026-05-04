Tremor epicenter located west of Pinotepa Nacional in Oaxaca state, says National Seismological Service

5.6-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Mexico Tremor epicenter located west of Pinotepa Nacional in Oaxaca state, says National Seismological Service

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck southern Mexico on Monday, according to the country's National Seismological Service.

The tremor occurred at 09.19 am local time (1519GMT), with its epicenter located 24 kilometers (15 miles) west of Pinotepa Nacional in Oaxaca state. The agency reported a depth of 9 kilometers.

According to preliminary readings, the magnitude was 6.

The US Geological Survey recorded slightly different parameters. USGS put the magnitude at 5.7. The American agency calculated a depth of 22.2 kilometers.

No immediate reports of casualties or material damage have been issued by local authorities.