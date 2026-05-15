Authorities say 2 victims were aboard aircraft, while no injuries reported inside home

2 dead after small plane crashes into Ohio house Authorities say 2 victims were aboard aircraft, while no injuries reported inside home

Two people died after a plane crashed into a house in Akron, Ohio, on Thursday afternoon, local and federal officials said.

Authorities said the two victims were aboard the aircraft, while no injuries were reported among those inside the home, according to NBC News.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was a Piper PA-28 carrying only two people. The agency added that the National Transportation Safety Board will oversee the investigation into the crash.

The Akron Fire Department reported that the house caught fire after the plane went down. Videos shared online showed flames engulfing the garage area as sirens could be heard nearby.

District Fire Chief Sierjie Lash said emergency crews were still working at the scene with assistance from several local and state agencies, including the state fire marshal’s office.

According to the State Highway Patrol, the plane had taken off from Akron Fulton Regional Airport, located about three miles, or nearly 4.8 kilometers (3 miles), east of the crash site.