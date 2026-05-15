6 migrants, including teenager, found dead in Texas train boxcar

Six migrants, including a 14-year-old boy, were found dead inside a train boxcar in Laredo, authorities said Thursday.

Three of the victims were Mexican, while the other three were either confirmed or believed to be Honduran, officials from those countries said, according to The Washington Post.

Laredo Police Chief Miguel Rodriguez said authorities believe the migrants were victims of a human smuggling operation. He added that federal officials are continuing to investigate the deaths.

Rodriguez said the train departed from Long Beach on May 7 and arrived in Del Rio on Saturday. Authorities believe the migrants entered the boxcar there.

The bodies were discovered after the train arrived in the Laredo area on Sunday afternoon.

Laredo Mayor Victor Trevino said preliminary medical findings indicate the victims likely died of heatstroke several hours before they were found.