Congo reports new Ebola virus disease outbreak 246 suspected cases, 65 deaths reported so far, says Africa CDC

Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have confirmed a new Ebola virus disease outbreak, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Friday.

“As of the latest update, about 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths have been reported, mainly in Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones. Four deaths have been reported among laboratory-confirmed cases,” Africa CDC said in a statement.

Suspected cases have also been reported in the capital of Ituri province, Bunia, it added.

The health agency said it was concerned about the risk of further spread due to intense population movement, insecurity in the affected areas, gaps in contact tracing as well as the proximity of affected areas to Uganda and South Sudan.

"We are working with DRC, Uganda, South Sudan and partners to strengthen surveillance, preparedness and response, and to help contain the outbreak as quickly as possible,” said Jean Kaseya, director-general of Africa CDC.

The health body urged communities to follow health guidelines, report symptoms promptly, avoid direct contact with suspected cases, and support response teams working to protect communities.

An urgent high-level coordination meeting was scheduled Friday with health authorities from Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, together with key partners including the World Health Organization.

Ebola virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness. It spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected persons, contaminated materials, or persons who have died from the disease.

Last year, Congo had declared the end of Ebola virus disease outbreak in Kasai Province.