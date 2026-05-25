Rescued individuals consist of 52 men, 33 women and 7 children, official says

Nigerian forces rescue 92 people held hostage by terrorists Rescued individuals consist of 52 men, 33 women and 7 children, official says

Nigerian authorities announced Sunday that 92 civilians who had been taken hostage by the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist groups have been rescued.

Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, media information officer for Operation Hadin Kai, said in a statement that the army conducted operations against Boko Haram and ISWAP in northeastern Borno State.

Uba said that 92 people held captive by the terrorists were rescued during the operations.

He added that the operations were carried out with the help of surveillance systems.

“The rescued individuals consist of 52 men, 33 women and seven children," he said.

Nigeria has long faced attacks from armed gangs as well as terrorist organizations such as Boko Haram and ISWAP in various parts of the country.

