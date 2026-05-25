Bola Ahmed Tinubu pledges to place country on 'an irreversible path of economic growth and democratic consolidation' if his term is extended by another four years

Nigeria's president to run for 2nd term Bola Ahmed Tinubu pledges to place country on 'an irreversible path of economic growth and democratic consolidation' if his term is extended by another four years

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will run for a second term in the 2027 presidential election, an official said Sunday.

The announcement was made by Senator Pius Anyim, chairman of the Presidential Primary Election Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu, in a statement, thanked party members for their support and reaffirmed his commitment to national development.

He pledged that if his term is extended by another four years, he would place Nigeria on “an irreversible path of economic growth and democratic consolidation.”

He also vowed to serve his country with even greater determination.

Tinubu, 74, entered politics in 1992. He was forced into exile following a coup in 1994. After returning to the country in 1998, he was elected in 1999 as governor of Lagos, where he served for eight years. He later won Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election.

