Germany summons Russian ambassador after Moscow’s call to leave Kyiv Berlin rejects Moscow’s warnings that European diplomats should leave Ukrainian capital and reaffirms Germany’s support for Ukraine

Germany summoned Russia’s ambassador Tuesday after renewed Russian strikes on Ukraine and warnings from Moscow that foreign diplomats should leave Kyiv as soon as possible.

“Attacks on hospitals, schools and German TV studios, request that our embassy leave Kyiv: Russia is relying on threats, terror and escalation,” the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that the Russian ambassador was summoned to the ministry.

“We made it clear to Russia today: We will not be intimidated by threats and will continue to strongly support Ukraine,” the ministry said.

Germany’s move came after Russia announced plans for a new wave of “systematic strikes” on what it described as military-linked facilities in Kyiv and warned foreign nationals and diplomats to leave the Ukrainian capital as soon as possible.