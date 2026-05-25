More than 600,000 records stolen from Lithuania’s state registry system in cyberattack that officials say may have originated from foreign state

Lithuania investigates cyberattack exposing hundreds of thousands of state records More than 600,000 records stolen from Lithuania’s state registry system in cyberattack that officials say may have originated from foreign state

Lithuanian authorities are investigating a major data breach involving more than 600,000 records stolen from the country’s state registry system, with prosecutors suspecting possible involvement by a foreign intelligence operation, local media reported on Monday.

Lithuania’s public broadcaster LRT reported that prosecutors are examining unauthorized access to the Centre of Registers, the state institution responsible for managing property and personal data.

According to the report, several unauthorized logins and attempts to access the system were carried out from a foreign state using systems administered by other institutions.

Authorities have not identified the country allegedly linked to the incident.

Centre of Registers chief Adrijus Jusas said the leaked data included information from real estate register extracts and personal identification numbers.

However, he said contact details such as phone numbers and email addresses, as well as bank account data, payment information, and court-related property documents, are not compromised.

Lithuanian news outlet 15min reported that the breach may have occurred through accounts belonging to the country’s Migration Department.

The incident has raised concerns over national security, with Conservative opposition leader Laurynas Kasiunas warning that the exposed records could include information related to intelligence officers, military personnel, diplomats, politicians, and civil servants.

Writing on US social media platform Facebook, Kasiunas claimed that the breach showed “the hallmarks of a Russian intelligence operation.”

He warned that residential address data linked to intelligence and military personnel could potentially be used for surveillance, phishing campaigns, identity theft, or coercion attempts.

Lithuania’s Prosecutor General’s Office has neither confirmed nor denied claims of Russian involvement and has not disclosed the foreign state allegedly connected to the attack.

The data leak has also triggered political pressure on Jusas, with Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene and Economy and Innovation Minister Edvinas Griksas calling on him to resign.

Jusas said he would discuss his future during a meeting with the Economy Ministry later on Monday, stressing that ensuring the stable operation of the registry system remained his top priority.