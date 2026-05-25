Finnish Coast Guard says satellite navigation interference has spread from Gulf of Finland to Archipelago Sea and Aland region, affecting ships and maritime traffic

Finland warns of increased GPS jamming in Baltic waters, blames Russia Finnish Coast Guard says satellite navigation interference has spread from Gulf of Finland to Archipelago Sea and Aland region, affecting ships and maritime traffic

The Finnish Coast Guard on Monday warned of increased GPS jamming in the Archipelago Sea and the Sea of Aland, with officials saying the interference signal is coming from Russia.

Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported that the disturbances, which in recent years were mainly concentrated in the Gulf of Finland, are now being observed intermittently as far west as the Aland Islands.

According to Pekka Niittyla, deputy commander of the West Finland Coast Guard District, the jamming is related to Russia's efforts to protect critical ports that were recently targeted by Ukrainian attacks.

“Interference occurs especially in the open sea. In the inner archipelago, the impact of the interference signal is less due to the covered terrain,” Niittyla said.

The Coast Guard said the interference makes it more difficult for GPS receivers on boats and ships to determine their location and may also affect the operation of other onboard devices.

Authorities urged mariners to carry traditional paper nautical charts and know how to navigate without satellite systems in case of disruptions.

“In small boats, the GPS receivers are low, so the impact of the jamming signal is minimal. The most difficult problems are encountered on ship-class vessels,” Niittyla said.

According to the report, shipping companies operating in the region are generally aware of the possibility of GPS interference and are prepared to rely on radar systems and sea charts for navigation.

The Western Finland Coast Guard had earlier warned boaters about strong GPS disturbances in the Gulf of Finland amid growing regional security concerns linked to the war in Ukraine.